If you go to Crescent Park to feed the ducks, leave the bread at home.

Many groups, including the Canadian Wildlife Federation, have condemned the practice because bread can do a lot of damage to wildlife.

If you were in the park this week you may have seen some little girls handing out flyers trying educate people about the dangers of feeding the ducks bread.

9 year-old Elise, 10 year-old Hannah, and 11 year-old Emma decided to go to the park to let people know that feeding bread to ducks is a bad idea. Kathleen Froese receiving a flyer from the girls

Elise said that people were very receptive to the information, but had questions.

"Some people, they were like 'Oh, then why can't we feed them bread?' and we were telling them it pollutes the water, makes them get sick, and is just not good for them, but they eat it anyway, and that's bad."

The next question they were asked is what people could feed the ducks, which Hannah had an answer for.

"You should give them seedless grapes that are cut up, cooked rice, bird seed, peas, corn, oats, duck feed, or chopped lettuce."

In fact, the girls brought some lettuce so that they could feed the ducks while handing out flyers.

The city currently has no regulations when it come to feeding wildlife in the city, including the ducks in the park.

When asked if they would ever want to do this again, they all agreed it was a lot of fun and they would do it again if it would help the ducks.