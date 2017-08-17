The provincial government has walked back another of its budget cuts..

Health Minister Jim Reiter announced Thursday that they will not be cutting 10% funding to community based organizations (CBOs) as was stated in the budget earlier this year.

“Our government is focused on providing quality health care services to the people of Saskatchewan and we value the work of health-funded CBOs as they help us to achieve that,” Reiter said. “After conducting the most comprehensive review of health-funded CBOs in close to 10 years, we have decided not to proceed with the 10 per cent reduction.”

This will effect about 60 organizations funded by the Regional Health Authorities that provide a wide range of initiatives like clinical services, harm reduction programs, and mental health and addictions support.

It was earlier this year that the government took back cuts to the provincial library and funeral services.