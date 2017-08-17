Plenty of news to talk about in this week's edition of the Rider Report Podcast.

DiscoverMooseJaw's CFL Insider Matt Sheridan and host Marc Smith open by talking about the Riders' acquisition of quarterback Vernon Adams and what that means for the rest of the QBs on the roster.

They follow that up by going over the Riders' big win over the BC Lions in Week 8 and Ed Gainey's massive performance.

They also touch on the Edmonton Eskimos, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the CFL's "Diversity is Strength" campaign, which was a big hit on Sunday.

Week 9 CFL Picks:

Matt Sheridan:

Winnipeg over Edmonton

Ottawa over Hamilton

Calgary over BC

Montreal over Toronto

Overall record: 17-8

Marc Smith:

Edmonton over Winnipeg

Ottawa over Hamilton

Calgary over BC

Montreal over Toronto

Overall record: 17-8