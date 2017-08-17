The Thunder Creek Archery Club's Tyler Moore is bringing back a bronze medal from the 2017 Canadian 3D Nationals in Quebec last week.

Moore placed third in the Instinctive Division.

“I felt I shot okay, there’s a couple of things that I could be working on that I could have at least been up one more position,” said Moore. “It was very challenging courses, so I’m still happy that I made a podium finish.”

Heather Leduc and Chris Paulhus, also of the Thunder Creek Archery Club, brought home fourth place finishes in the female and male longbow divisions, respectively.

Moore will be heading to the World 3D Archery Championships in France next month and he said this event was a good tune-up for what he’ll see at worlds.

“It was probably one of the more challenging courses that I’ve been on and it was definitely stretched out courses – we don’t know how far we’re shooting because it’s all unmarked – they definitely pushed it to the max for us,” said Moore.

Coming off the bronze at nationals, Moore said he’s feeling good about how he’s shooting.

“There’s just a couple of little things with form that I need to clean up,” he said.

“Preparations are going good for worlds. I shot a local tournament over the weekend and tried a couple of the things that I needed to work on from nationals and they worked really well.”

The World Championship will be held in Robion, France from Sept. 19-24.