Eight six players from across Western Canada, the United States and Russia will be hitting the ice next Thursday at Mosaic Place for the start of the Moose Jaw Warriors’ 2017 training camp.

The players will report next Wednesday and then head to YaraCentre on Thursday morning for the team’s fitness testing.

The first practices of Rookie Camp will beginning on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Mosaic Place and the first scrimmage is Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Rookie Camp closes on Friday with two more games at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. after which the players will either move on to Main Camp or be re-assigned to their club teams.

The Warriors’ veterans will be on the ice for practices on Friday morning at 8 and 9 a.m. and then again in the afternoon at 2 and 3 p.m.

Main Camp officially opens with scrimmages at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and then again at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The annual Black and White intersquad game goes on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Mosaic Place. Admission to this game and the first preseason game against the Swift Current Broncos on Aug. 29 will be by donation with the proceeds going to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

All practices and scrimmages during camp are open to the public.

The Warriors head into this season with 18 returning players from last year’s team and another three that saw action during the 2016-17 regular season.

Five Warriors have been selected in the NHL Draft – Brett Howden, Noah Gregor, Dmitri Zaitsev, Oleg Sosunov and Josh Brook – as well as two more that attended development camps this offseason – Jayden Halbgewachs and Tanner Jeannot.

There will be 53 players attending the rookie camp, including four goalies, 20 defencemen and 29 forwards.

30 players attending the camp were selected by the Warriors in the WHL Bantam Draft; two were taken in the CHL Import Draft; 13 were listed by the organization; six were acquired through trades; and 35 are camp invites, including former Lethbridge Hurricane, Everett Silvertip and Brandon Wheat King Jaeger White.

